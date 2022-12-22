Fever clinics set up in Chinese cities to provide timely treatment to patients
A resident consults a medical worker at a fever clinic in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
Fever clinics have been set up in cities including Xi'an and Changsha to provide timely treatment to patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
A resident consults a medical worker at a fever clinic in Beilin District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
A citizen receives COVID-19 antigen test at a fever clinic in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
A medical worker prepares medicine for patients according to prescription at a fever clinic in Weiyang District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
A medical worker prepares medicine for patients at a fever clinic in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A resident collects medicine at a fever clinic in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
