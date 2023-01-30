2023 Happy Chinese New Year Glories of Huaxing Gala Night held in Auckland, New Zealand

Xinhua) 16:21, January 30, 2023

Artists perform during the 2023 Happy Chinese New Year Glories of Huaxing Gala Night in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo by Sun Xueliang/Xinhua)

