Day of China activites held in France to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 11:31, January 30, 2023

Artists perform lion dance outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The decoration themed Chinese Spring Festival is seen at the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (2nd R) receives jerseys at the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Artists perform dragon dance outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Traditional Chinese lanterns are seen at the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An artist performs lion dance outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An Auxerre fan poses with a performer dressed up as god of fortune outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An Auxerre fan poses with a performer dressed up as god of fortune outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar wears a jersey with his name in Chinese during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi wears a jersey with his name in Chinese during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

An Auxerre fan poses with staff members outside the Abbe Deschamps Stadium of Auxerre club before a French Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Montpellier as part of the Day of China activites to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Auxerre, France, Jan. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

