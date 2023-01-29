Event to celebrate Chinese New Year held in Sliema, Malta

Xinhua) 16:19, January 29, 2023

Children paint rabbits with Chinese brushes in Sliema, Malta, Jan. 28, 2023. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival was held in a shopping mall in Sliema on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Children learn to fold lanterns with the Chinese character "fu," which means good fortune, in Sliema, Malta, Jan. 28, 2023. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival was held in a shopping mall in Sliema on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People watch lion dance in Sliema, Malta, Jan. 28, 2023. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival was held in a shopping mall in Sliema on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

