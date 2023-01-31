We Are China

Tourists enjoy boat rides in Pingshan canyon in C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:06, January 31, 2023

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)