Advection fog blankets city in central China

Ecns.cn) 15:50, December 22, 2022

Advection fog shrouds Yidu, central China's Hubei Province, in the morning. The spectacle happens when the wind blows moist and warm air over a colder surface and cools down. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Lida)

