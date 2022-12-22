Advection fog blankets city in central China
Advection fog shrouds Yidu, central China's Hubei Province, in the morning. The spectacle happens when the wind blows moist and warm air over a colder surface and cools down. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Lida)
