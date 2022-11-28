Home>>
Scenery of road over water in Yichang, C China
(Xinhua) 13:51, November 28, 2022
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows a road over water in Xingshan County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows a road over water in Xingshan County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
