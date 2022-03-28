Night view of Xiangyang in Hubei

Ecns.cn) 16:34, March 28, 2022

Aerial photo shows the view of illuminated downtown Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, March 27, 2022. Xiangyang is an ancient city with a history of more than 2,800 years and was first built in the Han Dynasty (206BC-220AD). (Photo: China News Service/Yang Dong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)