We Are China

1,000-year-old ginkgo tree attracts tourists to Hubei

Ecns.cn) 13:10, November 01, 2022

A 1,000-year-old ancient ginkgo tree stands out in a spectacular golden foliage, attracting tourists in Baokang county of Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Dao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)