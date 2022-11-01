Home>>
1,000-year-old ginkgo tree attracts tourists to Hubei
(Ecns.cn) 13:10, November 01, 2022
A 1,000-year-old ancient ginkgo tree stands out in a spectacular golden foliage, attracting tourists in Baokang county of Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Dao)
