Scenic spots in China's Hubei see business activity match 2019

Xinhua) 16:16, January 30, 2023

WUHAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- During the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, 120 A-level scenic spots in central China's Hubei Province saw tourist volume and revenue return to the level in 2019, with 64 hitting a record high, local authorities said on Monday.

A total of 463 A-level scenic spots in Hubei received nearly 8.83 million visits from tourists, up 41 percent year on year from 2022, said the provincial culture and tourism department.

Hubei launched a variety of cultural tourism products to attract visitors during the holiday. Data from the provincial culture and tourism department shows that as of Jan. 27, a total of 33.45 million visits made by tourists were registered in the province, up 28.86 percent year on year from 2022. In addition, total tourism revenue topped 17.73 billion yuan, up 45 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)