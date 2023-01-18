Home>>
Wang Zhonglin elected governor of China's Hubei
(Xinhua) 13:47, January 18, 2023
WUHAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhonglin was elected governor of central China's Hubei Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
The 14th Hubei Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
