Wang Zhonglin elected governor of China's Hubei

Xinhua) 13:47, January 18, 2023

WUHAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhonglin was elected governor of central China's Hubei Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The 14th Hubei Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

