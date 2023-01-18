We Are China

Wang Kai elected governor of China's Henan

Xinhua) 10:50, January 18, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Kai was elected governor of central China's Henan Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The 14th Henan Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

