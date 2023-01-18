We Are China

Feng Fei elected governor of China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:59, January 18, 2023

HAIKOU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Feng Fei was elected governor of south China's Hainan Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The 7th Hainan Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

