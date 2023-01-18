Home>>
Wang Qingxian elected governor of China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 11:01, January 18, 2023
HEFEI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Qingxian was elected governor of east China's Anhui Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
The 14th Anhui Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
