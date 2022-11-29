Expressway passes acceptance check in Chuzhou, Anhui

Xinhua) 09:48, November 29, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows Fushan interchange of an expressway linking Lai'an County and Tianchang City of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. The 67.135-kilometer-long expressway has passed acceptance check. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows Banta toll station of an expressway linking Lai'an County and Tianchang City of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. The 67.135-kilometer-long expressway has passed acceptance check. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows Heying bridge of an expressway linking Lai'an County and Tianchang City of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. The 67.135-kilometer-long expressway has passed acceptance check. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows Zhengji interchange of an expressway linking Lai'an County and Tianchang City of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. The 67.135-kilometer-long expressway has passed acceptance check. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows Fushan interchange of an expressway linking Lai'an County and Tianchang City of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. The 67.135-kilometer-long expressway has passed acceptance check. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

