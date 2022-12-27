Languages

Archive

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Home>>

Well preserved Maoya ancient village in C China

(Ecns.cn) 09:58, December 27, 2022

Aerial view shows remains of Maoya village, an ancient mountain village, at Nanzhang County of  Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Mingyin)

Located on the top of Maoya mountain, Maoya ancient village covers an area of 912 square meters with a length of 38 meters from east to west and a width of 24 meters from north to south. It is best preserved among the 1,000 ancient mountain villages in Nanzhang County of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories