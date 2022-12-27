Well preserved Maoya ancient village in C China

Ecns.cn) 09:58, December 27, 2022

Aerial view shows remains of Maoya village, an ancient mountain village, at Nanzhang County of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Mingyin)

Located on the top of Maoya mountain, Maoya ancient village covers an area of 912 square meters with a length of 38 meters from east to west and a width of 24 meters from north to south. It is best preserved among the 1,000 ancient mountain villages in Nanzhang County of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province.

