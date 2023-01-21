2023 Toronto International Boat Show kicks off in Canada
People visit the 2023 Toronto International Boat Show in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 20, 2023. With hundreds of boats of all sizes and lifestyles from more than 450 exhibitors from across the world, the ten-day show kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
