Popsicle sticks transformed into a boat

(People's Daily App) 09:58, August 22, 2022

Thousands of popsicle sticks have been collected, cut and transformed into a model boat by Ni Xinyuan in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Ni said he collected all these wooden sticks from the streets, because he wouldn't waste a thing in his life.

