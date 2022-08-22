Home>>
Popsicle sticks transformed into a boat
(People's Daily App) 09:58, August 22, 2022
Thousands of popsicle sticks have been collected, cut and transformed into a model boat by Ni Xinyuan in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Ni said he collected all these wooden sticks from the streets, because he wouldn't waste a thing in his life.
