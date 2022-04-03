Highlights of Bucharest International Boat Show
A man and a child visit the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child leaves a holiday and living house during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A woman takes a picture of a holiday cart during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child is seen next to a vehicle equipped with a tent on its top during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korea finds 3 dead people on capsized Chinese fishing ship
- 5 Chinese severely injured in boat explosion in Thailand
- Flying boat conducts trials in South China Sea
- China investigates illegal fishing boat detained in Ecuador
- Row a transparent boat
- One fisherman dead, four missing after boat sinks in E. China
- 7 missing after boat capsizes in western Indonesia
- Dragon-shaped boat river drifting race held in C China
- 14 Confirmed Dead, 1 Still Missing from SW China Capsizing
- Three confirmed dead, 12 missing after boat capsizing, SW China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.