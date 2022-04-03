Highlights of Bucharest International Boat Show

Xinhua) 11:04, April 03, 2022

A man and a child visit the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A child leaves a holiday and living house during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman takes a picture of a holiday cart during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A child is seen next to a vehicle equipped with a tent on its top during the Bucharest International Boat Show, Caravan, Motorhome and Adventure Fair in Bucharest, Romania, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

