We Are China

Sailboats race held to celebrate Cabotage Day in Turkey

Xinhua) 10:17, July 03, 2022

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A sailboat races celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Sailboats race celebrating Cabotage Day in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul, Turkey, on July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)