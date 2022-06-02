Diejiao dragon boat drifting practiced in Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 16:45, June 02, 2022

People take part in night training of Diejiao dragon boat drifting to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival or Duanwu Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Dragon boat drifting on narrow and curved river channels is a perfect combination of skill and power. Diejiao dragon boat drifting is an intangible cultural heritage of Foshan city.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)