Home>>
Diejiao dragon boat drifting practiced in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 16:45, June 02, 2022
People take part in night training of Diejiao dragon boat drifting to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival or Duanwu Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Dragon boat drifting on narrow and curved river channels is a perfect combination of skill and power. Diejiao dragon boat drifting is an intangible cultural heritage of Foshan city.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.