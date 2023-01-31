Charming rime scenery near Songhua River in NE China's Jilin
This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A child poses for a photo with rime in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A man walks a dog near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People walk near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
