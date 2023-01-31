We Are China

Charming rime scenery near Songhua River in NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 09:12, January 31, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A child poses for a photo with rime in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A man walks a dog near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People enjoy the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows the rime scenery near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People walk near the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

