Home>>
Chinese Narnia: Mesmerizing rime scenery in NE China's Jilin
(CGTN) 09:42, January 28, 2023
Rime decorated towering trees in silvery crystal white in northeast China's Jilin Province.The mesmerizing scenery resembling jade engravings and sculptures lasted for hours before rising temperatures closed the gates to the "Chinese Narnia."
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Han Jun elected governor of China's Jilin Province
- Beijing 2022 legacy echoes in northeast China's Changbai Mountains
- Winter fishing-themed festival opens at Chagan Lake, NE China
- Weather observers on gusty, wintry mountain top
- Gorgeous rime scenery of Xunke county in NE China’s Heilongjiang
- Spectacular rime scenery of Jinnao Mountain in SE China’s Fujian
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.