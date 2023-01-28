Chinese Narnia: Mesmerizing rime scenery in NE China's Jilin

CGTN) 09:42, January 28, 2023

Rime decorated towering trees in silvery crystal white in northeast China's Jilin Province.The mesmerizing scenery resembling jade engravings and sculptures lasted for hours before rising temperatures closed the gates to the "Chinese Narnia."

