Home>>
Han Jun elected governor of China's Jilin Province
(Xinhua) 10:50, January 19, 2023
CHANGCHUN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Han Jun was elected governor of northeast China's Jilin Province by the provincial legislature on Wednesday.
The 14th Jilin Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.