Han Jun elected governor of China's Jilin Province

Xinhua) 10:50, January 19, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Han Jun was elected governor of northeast China's Jilin Province by the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

The 14th Jilin Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

