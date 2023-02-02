Tibet lures tourists for winter visits

09:16, February 02, 2023 By Daqiong and Palden Nyima in Lhasa ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, on Feb. 1, 2023. [Photo by Palden Nyima/For chinadaily.com.cn]

During the Spring Festival holiday this year, Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, received nearly 287,000 tourist visits, an increase of 18.8 percent year-on-year, Tibet Daily reported.

During the same period, tourism revenues exceeded 285 million yuan ($42 million), up 15.8 percent year-on-year, according to the city's tourism development bureau.

The regions tourism development department released a statement in late December, launching a new round of its Winter Tour Campaign on Jan 1 to attract more tourists to the region in winter. The campaign will continue until March 15.

Tibet is a famous destination for tourists from around the world, but it sees fewer visitors during the winter months. Tourism-related businesses have been closed for months in the past.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)