Snow, swans attract visitors to Shandong
By ZHAO RUIXUE in Jinan (Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:44, January 31, 2023
Snow, swans and houses thatched with sea grass combined for scenes that attracted tourists to Rongcheng, Shandong province, during Spring Festival. [Photo by Li Xinjun/For chinadaily.com.cn]
In Rongcheng, Shandong province, whirling snow and whooper swans created beautiful winter scenery that attracted visitors, amateur shutterbugs and professional photographers during the Spring Festival.
With its favorable geographical location and wetlands, Rongcheng is an important stop for migratory waterfowl, with more than 10,000 birds staying at the site annually.
The swans stick around for around five months, making Rongcheng one of the largest wintering grounds for whooper swans in the world.
