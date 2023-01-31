Home>>
Top domestic destinations for Chinese travelers during Spring Festival
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:26, January 31, 2023
Chinese consumers splurged during the Spring Festival holiday (Jan 21-27), the first golden week after China optimized its COVID control measures. Let's have a look.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Themed lantern fair held to celebrate Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangsu
- Tourism market a step closer to robust recovery
- 2023 Spring Festival in numbers
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
- China's cultural, tourist market rebounds during Spring Festival holiday
- Workers remain at posts during Spring Festival holiday to complete overseas orders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.