Languages

Archive

Monday, January 30, 2023

Home>>

2023 Spring Festival in numbers

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:46, January 30, 2023

Chinese consumers splurged during the Spring Festival holiday (Jan 21-27), the first golden week after China optimized its COVID control measures. Let's have a look.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories