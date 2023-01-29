Workers remain at posts during Spring Festival holiday to complete overseas orders

People's Daily Online) 17:27, January 29, 2023

A worker welds a cylinder for mining equipment at a workshop of CITIC Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Jianxi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo/Huang Zhengwei)

To ensure the completion of overseas orders for mining equipment, workers operating key machine tools and working on key production lines remained at their posts at the workshops of CITIC Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Jianxi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province, during the Spring Festival holiday, which ran from Jan. 21 to 27.

