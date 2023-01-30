We Are China

Themed lantern fair held to celebrate Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 14:31, January 30, 2023

Shan Feng, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, makes colorful lanterns at a lantern fair in Rugao, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Jiliang)

An intangible cultural heritage-themed lantern fair is being held in Rugao, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

Colorful lanterns featuring different shapes, such as rabbit, phoenix, goldfish, rooster and lotus, added a festive vibe to the city during the Chinese New Year, attracting crowds of visitors.

The fair will last until the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.

