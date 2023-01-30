Home>>
Themed lantern fair held to celebrate Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 14:31, January 30, 2023
Shan Feng, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, makes colorful lanterns at a lantern fair in Rugao, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Jiliang)
An intangible cultural heritage-themed lantern fair is being held in Rugao, east China’s Jiangsu Province.
Colorful lanterns featuring different shapes, such as rabbit, phoenix, goldfish, rooster and lotus, added a festive vibe to the city during the Chinese New Year, attracting crowds of visitors.
The fair will last until the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2023 Spring Festival in numbers
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
- China's cultural, tourist market rebounds during Spring Festival holiday
- Workers remain at posts during Spring Festival holiday to complete overseas orders
- Citizens enjoy cultural feast at art museum in E China's Suzhou during Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.