Citizens enjoy cultural feast at art museum in E China's Suzhou during Spring Festival holiday

People's Daily Online) 09:01, January 30, 2023

Citizens enjoy Chinese calligraphy and painting works at Suzhou Art Museum in Suzhou city, east China's Anhui Province, during the Spring Festival holiday. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

"This is the first time I’ve been so close to large Chinese calligraphy works. They are breathtaking!" a citizen surnamed Zhou said to People's Daily Online during a recent visit to Suzhou Art Museum in Suzhou city, east China's Anhui Province.

As a calligraphy enthusiast himself, Zhou often does calligraphy at home. He visited Suzhou Art Museum during the Spring Festival holiday, and was deeply impressed by the artworks displayed there.

In a bid to enrich people's intellectual and cultural lives, Suzhou Art Museum has held several exhibitions of Chinese calligraphy and painting works during the Spring Festival holiday, according to a staff member at the museum.

"Several hundred people visited our museum every day during the Spring Festival holiday. The number peaked at nearly 1,000 on the first day of the first lunar month," said the staff member.

"Standing close to admire large calligraphy works of prestigious calligraphers is a precious form of enjoyment for me, and I hope I will get to enjoy more masterpieces of famous artists," Zhou said.

