In pics: Magnificent winter view of Tianchi scenic area in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 11:05, February 01, 2023

Photo shows the magnificent winter view of the Tianchi scenic area in the Tianshan Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

During the recent weeklong Spring Festival holiday, tourists from around the country visited the Tianchi scenic area in the Tianshan Mountains, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, admiring its amazing winter scenery, taking part in winter activities and watching folk performances there.

As the core zone of the Tianchi scenic area, the Tianchi Lake is surrounded by spruce trees and snow-covered mountains, presenting breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)