In pics: Folk artists perform "iron flowers" in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 17:16, January 28, 2023

A display of the folk art "Datiehua" is performed at the Peacock Park in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during the Spring Festival. (Photo/Que Hure)

A display of the folk art "Datiehua," or molten iron splashing, was performed at the Peacock Park in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during this year’s Spring Festival.

The show drew many citizens to the park to admire the magnificent view, creating a strong Spring Festival atmosphere for the citizens. To perform the "Datiehua" show, the folk artists first melted the iron in a furnace and then sprayed the melted iron around with a stick. The show lit up the night sky in Korla with colorful fire flowers.

