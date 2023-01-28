Home>>
In pics: Folk artists perform "iron flowers" in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 17:16, January 28, 2023
|A display of the folk art "Datiehua" is performed at the Peacock Park in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during the Spring Festival. (Photo/Que Hure)
A display of the folk art "Datiehua," or molten iron splashing, was performed at the Peacock Park in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during this year’s Spring Festival.
The show drew many citizens to the park to admire the magnificent view, creating a strong Spring Festival atmosphere for the citizens. To perform the "Datiehua" show, the folk artists first melted the iron in a furnace and then sprayed the melted iron around with a stick. The show lit up the night sky in Korla with colorful fire flowers.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang increases coal output by 25 pct in 2022 to ensure energy supply
- Xinjiang boosts winter tourism, alluring visitors with winter activities
- Across China: Xinjiang strengthens medical services for rural COVID patients
- Across China: Xinjiang folk orchestra makes its name through musical fusion
- People’s Daily Online launches free medical program in remote Xinjiang village
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.