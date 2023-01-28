We Are China

Xinjiang boosts winter tourism, alluring visitors with winter activities

Xinhua) 08:39, January 28, 2023

Snowboarders get ready to hit the slopes at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

URUMQI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has aspired to boost winter tourism, alluring visitors with skiing, ice sports and other winter activities.

Snowboarders slide at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A tourist poses for photos at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A kid slides on the snow at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

People come to a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A snowboarder slides down the slope at a ski resort on the suburbs of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

