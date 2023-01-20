People’s Daily Online launches free medical program in remote Xinjiang village

A free medical program aimed at contributing to the COVID-19 response in rural areas initiated by People’s Daily Online was recently launched in Minggetaoleha village, Bole city, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Minggetaoleha is a border village between China and Kazakhstan located deep in the Alatao Mountain range. Doctors from Bole’s Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) have provided free medical examinations for villagers in the yard of the villagers’ committee and sent epidemic control supplies, drugs and TCM decoctions to them.

In addition, a service team consisting of staff members from medical, tax and border management departments delivered epidemic control supplies, medicines and medical services to those who live far from the villagers’ committee by car, horse, and on foot.

The family of Zhong Hua, a herdsman, has received epidemic control materials, daily necessities, and medical services delivered by the service team and a team from the Xiaoyingpan border police station. Team members rode horses to visit Zhong as snow prevented vehicles from reaching the herdsman’s home.

“The free medical program enables herdsmen in border areas to enjoy high-quality medical services,” said Wang Xiuting, deputy director of Bole Municipal Health Commission.

