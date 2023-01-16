World Islamic religious figures, scholars visit China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:43, January 16, 2023

Tourists take photos at a homestay in the old town of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has made remarkable achievements in counterterrorism and deradicalization, and has fully implemented the country's policy on freedom of religious belief, according to world-renowned Islamic religious figures and scholars.

From Jan. 8 to 11, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, led a delegation of more than 30 Islamic religious figures and scholars from 14 countries to visit Xinjiang.

After seeing an exhibition on Xinjiang's anti-terrorism and deradicalization in Urumqi, the regional capital, the delegation said they believed that Xinjiang has made remarkable achievements in anti-terrorism and deradicalization, and achieved the peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups and social harmony, said Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, at a press conference held in Beijing.

The delegation visited the Xinjiang Islamic Institute and mosques in Urumqi and in the city of Kashgar. The members believed that Xinjiang has fully implemented China's policy on freedom of religious belief, ensured normal religious activities in accordance with the law, and actively promoted religious, social and ethnic harmony, said Elijian Anayit, another spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government.

After visiting a museum in Urumqi and a memorial hall and the old town in Kashgar, and watching Uygur Muqam art performances, they noted that Xinjiang attaches great importance to the protection and development of the fine traditional cultures of ethnic minority groups, and that all ethnic groups respect, appreciate and learn from each other in terms of culture, Xu said.

They also visited the Urumqi International Land Port Area.

The delegation said that Xinjiang has made remarkable achievements in accelerating the construction of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt under the Belt and Road Initiative, and they hope to deepen exchanges and cooperation between Islamic countries and Xinjiang in fields such as economy and science and technology, Xu noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)