Xinjiang launches all-cargo air route, linking with Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 10:15, January 12, 2023

URUMQI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- An all-cargo aircraft on Tuesday night took off from Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bound for Aktobe in Kazakhstan.

It marked the official opening of the cross-border e-commerce all-cargo air route, linking Urumqi with Kazakhstan.

The batch of goods totaled 15 tonnes, with a value of over 24.74 million yuan (about 3.65 million U.S. dollars), mainly including daily necessities such as clothes, shoes, and bags.

The carrier of the air route, an energy development company in northwest China's Gansu Province, will operate two special flights before the Spring Festival which falls on Jan. 22 this year.

