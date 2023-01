Carp sold for $62,700 at winter fishing festival in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:09, January 11, 2023

The annual Winter Fishing Festival in Fuhai county kicked off on January 7 at the snow-covered Ulungur Lake in Altay, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The first carp sold for 428,888 yuan (about $62,700) at auction during the festival this year.

