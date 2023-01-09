Ice dragon boat race held in Xinjiang
Racers compete on a 400-meter round ice track during an ice dragon boat race on Ulungur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
