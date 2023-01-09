Xinjiang's installed new-energy power generation capacity tops 40 mln kW

Xinhua) 13:48, January 09, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2021 shows heliostats at a photothermal power station in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

URUMQI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen its energy mix constantly improving, with its installed capacity of new-energy power generation topping 40 million kilowatts for the first time in January 2023.

The region's installed capacity of new-energy power generation has increased to 40.7 million kilowatts, accounting for 36.09 percent of the total installed capacity, according to State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power reached 26.1 million kilowatts, while that of photovoltaic power stood at 14.5 million kilowatts.

In 2022, Xinjiang's installed capacity of new-energy power generation added 4 million kilowatts -- up 254.17 percent from the increase registered in 2021.

In 2022, Xinjiang's new-energy power generation totalled 76.8 billion kilowatt-hours, making up nearly 20 percent of the region's gross generation, while the utilization rate of new-energy power generating capacity hit 96.4 percent.

