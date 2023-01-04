China's Tarim oilfield sees record output of oil, gas equivalent

Xinhua) 13:09, January 04, 2023

Photo taken on July 7, 2017 shows Keshen 605 well at the Tarim Oilfield in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

URUMQI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim oilfield of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China's leading oil and gas producer, produced a record 33.1 million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent in 2022, said the company.

The figure marked a year-on-year increase of 1.28 million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent. To date, the annual oil and gas equivalent output of the field has increased by over one million tonnes for six consecutive years, according to CNPC's Tarim oilfield company.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China. The company has discovered and developed 32 large and medium-sized oil and gas fields -- with the total output exceeding 470 million tonnes over the past 30-plus years.

As a significant natural gas source for the country's West-to-East gas pipelines, the oilfield sent more than 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas to other parts of China in 2022 -- benefiting over 400 million residents -- and also supplied over 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to five prefectures in southern Xinjiang.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)