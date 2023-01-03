China's Daqing Oilfield annual oil, gas production above 40 mln tonnes of oil equivalent

HARBIN, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, China's largest onshore oilfield, said that its oil and gas production at home and abroad had exceeded 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2022.

The figure, which included 30 million tonnes of crude oil and more than 5.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, has been maintained for 20 consecutive years since 2003, according to Daqing Oilfield, a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation.

It has also made new breakthroughs in resources exploration in the basins of Songliao, Sichuan and Tarim.

Meanwhile, Daqing Oilfield has been making an effort to develop business related to new energy -- with 15 new energy projects, with an installed capacity of 220,000 kilowatts, having been completed thus far.

Daqing Oilfield is one of China's largest oil production bases. Located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry.

