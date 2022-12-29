Sinopec completes record ultra-deep exploration drill in SW China

Xinhua) 09:57, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's largest petrochemical products supplier announced on Wednesday that it had achieved a record depth in its ultra-deep oil and natural gas drilling exploration efforts.

The risk exploration well in southwest China's Sichuan Basin registered a depth of 8,866 meters, according to China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).

The landmark well is another example of progress made in the company's ultra-deep drilling project known as Deep Earth. So far the project involves three energy production bases across China.

