Home>>
Sinopec completes record ultra-deep exploration drill in SW China
(Xinhua) 09:57, December 29, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's largest petrochemical products supplier announced on Wednesday that it had achieved a record depth in its ultra-deep oil and natural gas drilling exploration efforts.
The risk exploration well in southwest China's Sichuan Basin registered a depth of 8,866 meters, according to China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).
The landmark well is another example of progress made in the company's ultra-deep drilling project known as Deep Earth. So far the project involves three energy production bases across China.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's largest ultra-deep oilfield produces over 3-mln-tonne oil, gas equivalent in 2022
- PetroChina Xinjiang Oilfield reaches record output of crude oil, natural gas
- Tertiary oil recovery production of China's Daqing Oilfield hits record high
- China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices
- Sinopec breaks directional drilling record at depth of 8,874 meters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.