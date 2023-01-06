Passenger train for snow and ice travel launched in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:39, January 06, 2023

A passenger train for ice and snow travel has recently been launched by China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Passengers pose for a picture on a train for ice and snow travel that was recently launched in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

The train has only sleeping berths, and runs on a 908-km railway between Urumqi, the regional capital and Fuyun county in Altay, Xinjiang.

The train leaves in the evening and arrives the next morning, stopping at two railway stations. A total of 15 such trains will run along the route, each having a bar carriage.

The train exterior is blue and white to symbolize snow, ice and the blue sky in Altay. The images of snowflakes on the train exterior convey good luck.

Photo shows the interior of the train for ice and snow travel that was recently launched in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

The uniforms for the train attendants come in two colors: blue and orange. The shoulder area of one uniform is embroidered with an image resembling a golden phoenix, while the waist area of the same uniform is embroidered with images symbolizing a train travelling across a desert and a river.

With its abundant snow and ice resources, Altay has become a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts in recent years.

A train attendant in uniform poses for a picture. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

A train attendant in uniform poses for a picture. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

Winter sports lovers pose for a picture before boarding the train. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

