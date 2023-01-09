Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Pi'er dance

January 09, 2023

The pi'er dance is a household Uygur folk dance in Uqturpan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Local people dance to the beat of traditional hand drums. They move their body freely and energetically, singing and even shouting as the drums become intense.

The dance can be performed casually in farmlands or formally at a wedding ceremony. This fervent dance not only conveys local people's worship of nature, but also shows a celebration of life.

