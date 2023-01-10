Xinjiang sees more market entities among better business environment
A staff member puts goods onto shelves at a supermarket in Tianshan District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Peng/Xinhua)
URUMQI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had a total of nearly 2.24 million market entities as of the end of November 2022, local authorities said.
It registered a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent, according to the regional market supervision and administration bureau.
Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to optimize its business environment. Recently, Xinjiang has released a three-year action plan to improve its business environment and attract more market entities.
Li Changxiu, an official with the regional development and reform commission, said that they would continue to publicize business environment policies and measures among market entities, to stimulate their development vitality and provide support for the high-quality development of the local economy.
