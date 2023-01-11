Xinjiang International Art Biennale shows beauty of harmony

Xinhua

URUMQI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd China Xinjiang International Art Biennale kicked off on Tuesday, with Harmonious Symbiosis as this year's exhibition theme.

Covering an area of 5,000 square meters, the exhibition uses six exhibition halls, involving 260 works by 143 artists from 11 countries, said Zhang Zikang, exhibition curator and also director of the Chinese Central Academy of Fine Arts Art Museum.

The exhibition is divided into the main area and the special exhibition section. The latter includes "Sketched Xinjiang" and "Between Heaven and Earth," representing Xinjiang-themed artworks since the 20th century and the tradition of Chinese ink painting.

Hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Xinjiang government, the biennale will last until Feb. 25.

