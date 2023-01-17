Xinjiang solicits public opinions about livelihoods on Leaders' Message Board

17:48, January 17, 2023

Livelihood is the foundation for people to lead happy lives and for a harmonious society.

To thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), uphold the people-centered development concept, solve problems concerning the livelihoods of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and continuously improve people's livelihoods, the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee and the regional government of Xinjiang have decided to implement a batch of projects aimed at improving people's livelihoods in 2023.

A platform was launched on the Leaders' Message Board, an online forum affiliated with People's Daily Online, on Jan. 14, to seek suggestions on people's livelihoods from citizens and people from all walks of society in Xinjiang. The platform will remain open for opinions to be solicited until Jan. 30. The platform has seen extensive participation from people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and the solicitation of views is underway.

For many years, the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee and the regional government have always seen realizing, protecting and developing the most fundamental interests of the people as their top priority, guaranteeing that more than 70 percent of fiscal revenue has been spent on ensuring and improving people's livelihoods.

While overcoming unexpected impacts from the COVID-19 epidemic and promoting economic and social development in 2022, Xinjiang also ramped up efforts to guarantee people's livelihoods and did its best to solve the most pressing difficulties and problems that greatly concerned people, continuously improving people's livelihoods.

During the solicitation process, opinions on topics such as employment and entrepreneurship services, education and medical services, culture and sports (science, education, culture and tourism), assistance for vulnerable groups (basic social services), social assistance, care for senior citizens and children, housing guarantees, urban and rural construction, ecological and environmental protection, transport, social governance, legal assistance, and food and drug safety, among other topics, are welcome on the platform.

During the solicitation, people of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life in Xinjiang can express what aspect related to their livelihoods they are most concerned about and what urgently needs to be done to improve their livelihoods.

The regional government in Xinjiang will conduct serious discussions on each suggestion. Based on the extensive solicitation of public opinions, they will decide which livelihood projects will be carried out this year and take concrete actions to help realize the aspirations of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

