Erkin Tuniyaz elected chairman of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 10:45, January 19, 2023

URUMQI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Erkin Tuniyaz was on Wednesday elected chairman of the people's government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a session of the regional legislature.

The 14th People's Congress of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region elected the chairman at its first session.

