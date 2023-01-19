Home>>
Erkin Tuniyaz elected chairman of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
(Xinhua) 10:45, January 19, 2023
URUMQI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Erkin Tuniyaz was on Wednesday elected chairman of the people's government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a session of the regional legislature.
The 14th People's Congress of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region elected the chairman at its first session.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.