Tourists admire blossoming flowers in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:47, February 01, 2023

Photo shows plum blossoms in a plum orchard in Huangyun village in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Yin Qiqi)

Plum flowers have started to bloom at a plum orchard in Huangyun village in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, attracting crowds of tourists to admire the beautiful spring scenery.

